The Kogi State government has evacuated the state’s indigenes studying at the University of Jos and other institutions in the state, following the recent killings and violence in Jos and environs.

The chief press secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, Onogwu Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Lokoja.

According to Mr Onogwu, the students were evacuated from Plateau State following the directive from Governor Bello and were escorted with security personnel.

The state also evacuated students from other states like Ebonyi, Benue, Nasarawa, FCT among others.

The governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident in Jos.