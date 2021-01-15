By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Kogi State Government has felicitated with Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo on her recent appointment by U.S. President Elect, Joe Biden as his Associate Counsel.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Kogi state governor on Intergovernmental Affairs and Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO), Medina Anako, said State government affirms that Olorunnipa’s appointment has brought more glory to the state and country at large.

The statement reads, “We are delighted that our Kogi citizens in the Diaspora are making us proud. Your appointment is a testimony that Kogi people are exceptional. You’re a rare asset, worthy of this advancement and many more in the years ahead.

“We believe you will be bringing with you your wealth of knowledge and experience for a better and our dream Kogi. The people of Kogi state are proud of a noteworthy achievement like this.

“As you spread your wings and soar to the next chapter of your career, you become a glowing example to Kogi state youths”.