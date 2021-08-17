The Kogi State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Administrators of Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) to host the 29th edition of the event in Lokoja, Kogi State tagged “Engaging with Kogi State for a Better Tomorrow”.

The event, which will hold from October 28 to 31, 2021, will have all the media houses in Nigeria and Africa contesting for the prestigious Merit Award.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Kogi State governor, Onogwu Mohammed, said the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, signed the MoU on behalf of the state government on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The state government promised to make the event one of the most memorable one in the history of the NMMA.

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the NMMA, Mr Samuel Yemi Akeju, led the team that signed the MoU on behalf of the Administrators of the NMMA, while Dr Ronke Bello, coordinator, Local Organising Committee (LOC), NMMA Kogi 2021 led the committee.