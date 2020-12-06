BY SAM EGWU Lokoja

The Special Staff Verification Committee set up by the Kogi State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has submitted its report.

The Committee urged staff of the Personnel Department to live up to their responsibilities.

While presenting the report at the Judiciary Headquarters in Lokoja, chairman of the Committee, Barr Ibrahim Alhassan said the Committee co- opted a retired Accountant, Yusuf Musa for a thorough exercise.

Ibrahim also said that the report, which is in two volumes captured all the terms of reference given to the Committee and its recommendations to the acting chief judge.

According to him, lapses were discovered in the Personnel Department on improper documentation of Staff information as well as job description within the terms of reference which contributed to a lot of administrative lapses in the system.

While highlighting the outcome of the report, the chairman disclosed the discovery of some retired and deceased staff whose names were still on the payroll.

The acting chief judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi, while receiving the report, said it would be thoroughly scrutinised before implementation.

Olusiyi described as unfortunate some of the irregularities discovered, stressing the resolve of the management to equally carry out an in-house screening of the report’s recommendations without fear or favour.

He expressed appreciation on the commitment of the Committee in carrying out their assignment diligently.

Present at the occasion was the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Bayo Olowosegun, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa and management staff of the High Court and Judicial Service Commission