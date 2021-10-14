The new coach for Kogi United, Folabi Ojekunle, has signed a two-year endorsement deal with Platini Sports Agency and Management.

The deal which is coming few days after Ojekunle was named as Kogi United handler has made him the first ever Nigerian coach to be managed by the giant sporting firm.

Platini Sports Agency is based in Abuja and they are into pure management of footballers, coaches and also into athletics.

The Agency under the leadership of Alamu Adekunle Tunde who was convinced with Ojekunle’s coaching prowess which made him enter an agreement with the Tottenham trained tactician.

Speaking on the development, Coach Ojekunle expressed happiness with the endorsement and promised to be a good ambassador of the sporting agency.

“I want to first thank the chairman of the Agency, Alamu Adekunle and his team for choosing me as the first Nigerian coach to be endorsed.

“This is a great development and I am glad about the offer as I promise to be a good Ambassador,” Ojekunle said.

Under this new partnership, Platini Sports Agency will be managing Coach Folabi Ojekunle, discussing his future contract, image rights and development for the future.

Meanwhile, Kogi United are still in the market looking for a National League slot with the hope of acquiring it soon so as for Coach Ojekunle and his wards to campaign in Nigeria’s second tier.