Stakeholders from Kogi West senatorial district, on Monday, continued their clamour for the upgrade of the Ahamdu Bello University (ABU) College of Agriculture, Kabba, Kogi State, to a full-fledged Federal University of Agriculture.

They spoke at the opening session of a two-day public hearing on a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Agriculture Kabba, organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund chaired by Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North).

Sponsor of the Bill, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), said that the Kabba College, which “we are asking for its upgrade to a full-fledged university, has requisite facilities to function as a bonafide university.”

“May I, on behalf of the people of Kogi West once again plead with President Mohammed Buhari, to help renew the vision of the late Premier of the Northern Region, a highly detribalised Nigerian who kept the region and indeed Nigeria together in unity without any form of sentiments irrespective of tribe and religion by approving the upgrade of one of the legacies of the Saudana of Sokoto. Once again, may the labour of our heroes past not be in vain,” Adeyemi said.

The traditional ruler of Kabba, Obaro of Kabba, Solomon Dele Owoniyi, in his presentation, pleaded with the authorities of the ABU Zaria, to allow its campus which is the College of Agriculture in Kabba to be upgraded to a University of Agriculture.

He noted that of all the Federal Colleges of Agriculture established across the country from 1960s to 1990s, only the one in Kabba still remained a college while the rest have been upgraded to universities, adding that the Kabba college should not be an exception.

Also, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Okun people in Nigeria and diaspora, Okun Development Association (ODA) represented by its national president, Barr. Femi Mokikan, spoke vehemently in support of the Bill, canvassing same reasons as other speakers.

Meanwhile, in solidarity, Senators Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), Yakubu Oseni (APC, Kogi Central) and Jubrin Isah (Kogi East) also called for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture in Kabba.