The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kuje area council has inaugurated its newly elected executive members that would manage the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Speaking at the inauguration, chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the party, Hon. Abdulmalik Usman, called on the new officials to live up to the expectations of the party, as a lot is expected of them, adding that their mandate is to deliver their party during and after the coming elections.

Also speaking, the chairman of Kuje area council, Hon. Abdullahi Galadima congratulated the new executive members and promised to give them every necessary support to succeed in their task.

Galadima revealed that his administration had promised the people dividends of democracy and added that the promise has been achieved in his two years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2016, we promised dividends of democracy. Today, we have been able to accomplish a lot and more projects are still ongoing, as the people can judge for themselves. We will continue to do our best to consolidate on the gains of democracy.” he said.

In his contribution, the newly inaugurated chairman of the party in Kuje area council, Hon. Godwin Poyi thanked the APC for giving them the opportunity to serve and promised to do everything humanly possible to carry every member along.