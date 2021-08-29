Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday led dignitaries including a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and top government functionaries to the wedding fatiha of a presidential aide, Gambo Manzo, at the palace of the Emir of Akko in Kumo.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stood in as Wakil for Gambo Manzo and received Fatima Abubakar Shehu on his behalf.

The sum of N100, 000 was announced as the bride price and the marriage was contracted by the chief imam of Kumo, Imam Musa Mohammed and witnessed by many friends, associates and family members.

Special prayers were offered for Allah’s blessings upon the new couple.

After the wedding rites, Governor Inuwa Yahaya also witnessed the turbaning of Hon. Gambo Manzo as the Dujima of Akko by the Emir of Akko, HRH, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Atiku.

High profile dignitaries from within and outside Gombe State, including members of the House of Representatives, speaker and members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Chief of Staff Government House Gombe, Presidential Aides, Hon. Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman of Akko Local Government Area, Emirs and Chiefs among others also witnessed the event.