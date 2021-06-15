Angered by the killing of innocent people in Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South local government area, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has charged security agents to immediately arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

He appealed to the people to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering as well as collaborate with security agencies to foil such attacks which are carried out in a hit-and-run fashion by the criminals.

Lalong, who expressed disgust over the murderous incident which occurred on Sunday night and left 12 people dead and five others critically injured, said these unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as the state government will never allow a few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the people.

In a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Simon Makut Macham, the governor commiserated with the families of the victims and the Kuru community.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG) Prof. Danladi Atu condemned the attack and described those behind it as cowards who have no courage to face their victims for whatever grievances they might harbour against them.

He said irrespective of the motives behind the killings, the government is treating it as a purely criminal activity and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.