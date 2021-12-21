Former Kano State Governor, Engr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has lost a junior brother Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso today Monday after a brief sickness.

This was stated in a press release made available to newsmen in Kano by the Coordinator, Kwankwasiyya Media Center, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa in Kano.

In a statement, he said, “With the total submission to the will of almighty Allah, we announce the passing away of Comrade Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso, the immediate younger brother to former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

Inuwa died at the age of 64 in the early hours of yesterday at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

“The deceased was a retired civil servant and an Agricultural Engineer trained in Ibadan and the United States who worked with the Afforestation Project in Kano for many years,” said the statement.

It is also reported that Comrade Inuwa Kwankwaso is survived by his wife, two daughters Barr. Nafisa Inuwa and Zainab Inuwa and many relatives.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites at his country family home in Kwankwaso village, Madobi Local Government area.

