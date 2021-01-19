ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Speaker of Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu and 21 other lawmakers have expressed their support for the removal of Hon.Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, seven out of the nine bmembers of the national Assembly from the state have hailed the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the party to remove Bolarinwa from office.

The APC stalwarts in separate letters addressed to the national chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC and Yobe state governor, Alh Mai Malla Buni said Bolarinwa’s sack would restore sanity to the party in the state.

The Speaker and 21 other members in a letter addressed to Alhaji Buni and jointly signed by them stated that, the appointment of the state deputy chairman of the party, Alh Samari Abdullahi as the Acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party was a step the right direction.

“As an arm of government and particularly, a ruling government, we the members of Kwara state House of Assembly wish to sincerely commend the better than never efforts of the leadership or our great party-APC at the national level

“The bold step taken at suspending the ex- chairman over a plethora of mis-deeds that had been allowed to linger on for a long period unchecked will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through panifully”, the lawmakers said in their letter.

Also, seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state have pledged their support to the appointment of Alhaji Samari Abdullahi as the acting state chairman of the party in the state.

The national lawmakers that signed the letter are Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator Lola Ashiru, Senator Umar Sadik, Hon.AbdulRaheem Olatunji Olawuyi, Hon.Tijani Kolawole Ismail, Hon.Unar Bio and Hon. Abubakar Ahmed Ndakene.

In a letter they addressed to the national chairman, caretaker committee, the lawmakers said : ” It has become imperative for us to write this letter to express our profound gratitude to you as the chairman and members of the caretake committee for your proactive intervention on the simmering crisis in the Kwara state chapter of our party, APC.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar’s appointment as the new chairman of the caretaker committee of APC, Kwara state chapter demonstrates your leadership capacity and courage.

“Your committee has been doing all that is necessary to bring lasting stability to our party and emphasise the priority that our party places on good governance to fulfil the mandate given to your committee by the NEC of our party”.