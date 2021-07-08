Kwara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would take action against the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over his recent outburst against the state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Currently, the two frontline politicians are not enjoying the best of relationships even as the minister recently claimed to have sponsored the electioneering campaigns that brought Abdulrazaq to power in 2019.

Whereas the governor and his supporters have denied the claim, the state chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, in an interview with journalists yesterday in Abuja disclosed that the party might apply disciplinary measures against the minister in line with its constitution.

He said: “Like I said earlier on. I still see the minister as a member of our party because he has not formally told us that he is moving out of the party which I doubt if he will go. He is a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where the APC as a ruling party is running the administration of government.

“So, I would not think he will want to move out. But from those utterances he made, the party, APC, as structured has guidelines over issues. If we feel that what he said publicly amounts to disrespect or causing acrimony within the party, honestly, we are going to make sure the rules of the party are applied against him and any other person.”