The Kwara State House of Assembly has called on Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to resuscitate the moribund Kwara State School of Agriculture, Ilorin.

The legislature said the school should be made to function so that it can continue to provide basic training for young school leavers as agricultural extension workers.

The House made the call after members had deliberated on a motion for the need to resuscitate agricultural extension services in state moved by Hon. Muhammed Baba Salihu and seconded by Hon. Aliyu Opakunle.

It urged the governor to direct the Civil Service Commission to consider the employment of specialists as agricultural extension workers during subsequent recruitment exercises in the state.

The mover of the motion, Hon. Baba Salihu, had expressed concern that in recent times, farmers in the state had not been enjoying agricultural extension services due to the dearth of extension workers and inadequate working tools. He noted that the College of Agriculture established to provide basic training for young school leavers to enable them serve as extension workers had gone moribund due to neglect by past administrations.