The Kwara State government has disbursed over N3 million to victims of the recent fire disaster at the Oro Central Market in Irepodun local government area of the state.

Presenting the cash to the victims in Oro, the Secretary to the Kwara State Emergency and Relief Services, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran, said the cash presentation was done to cushion the effects of the incident on the victims.

“It was an unfortunate incident. The fund cannot compensate for what the victims lost. It is just to cushion the effects of the fire incident on their businesses, to support them and enable them return to the market,” Adaran said.

She said state government officials had earlier carried out assessment visits to ascertain the level of devastation which prompted Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to intervene.

She recalled that the governor visited the market shortly after the incident to commiserate with and assure the victims of government’s assistance.

Adaran charged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the funds.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Babaloja and Iyaloja of Oro Kingdom, Mr Tijani Sodiq and Mrs Mulikat Jimoh respectively, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for fulfilling the promise made during his visit to the market.