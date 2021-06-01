Kwara State government has punctured the claims of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the performance of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the last two years.

Reacting to PDP’s claims on AbdulRazaq’s performance, the special adviser on political communications, Alhaji Bashir Adigun blasted the PDP for failing to recognise the good work that the governor had done in the last two years.

He said the people of the state have rated AbdulRazaq as the best governor in the history of the state based on his outstanding performance in the last two years.

Adigun said the recent discovery of massive looting and conversion of Kwarans’ commonwealth by some identified officials of the last administration was a clear indicator of their greed and lack of patriotism.

“We restate unequivocally that those found culpable in the report of the committee on the illegal acquisition of government property will not go unpunished.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the report has been handed over to prosecutors and those indicted will soon face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq welcomes constructive criticism that will enhance our efforts in jointly uplifting all Kwarans and providing the necessary public goods and services to all,” he said.