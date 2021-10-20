Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid a condolence visit to the families of 10 persons that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday along Bode- Saadu-Jebba road.

The victims were residents of Okelele community in Ilorin East local government area of the state.

Three of them were members of the same family- the Babaladifa Sauta family.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the special advisers and senior special assistant on strategy, security and religion; Alhaji Saadu Salahu, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaigoro and Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu respectfully as well as the member, representing Ilorin East in the state House of Assembly, Hon Amuda Jimoh.

Danmaigoro said the governor was moved by the plights of the bereaved, adding that: “This is why the governor defied the rain and within short notice come down to commiserate with his people who are bereaved.”

He prayed God to comfort the bereaved and repose the souls of the deceased. The governor’s team was received by Alhaji Saheed Sauta Adifa.

Responding on behalf of Sauta family, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, thanked the governor for finding time out of his tight schedule to visit and commiserate with the bereaved families. He said the bereaved were comforted by the governor’s visit. Three of the victims were buried at Balaladifa’s compound, Okelele, Ilorin while others were buried at the Ilorin Muslim Cemetery.