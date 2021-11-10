The Special Assistant on Religious Affairs (Christianity) to Kwara State governor, Dr Samuel Adedayo, is dead.

The news of Adedayo’s death was broken in a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has mourned the death of Adedayo, saying: “I join the Christendom and the immediate family of Rev. Dr. Samuel Adedayo to mourn the death of the fine gentleman. It is a devastating development, one death too many. In him we lost a dear friend, colleague, and a great man who believed in the vision and mission of the Otoge administration.

“He was a great believer in the message of Christ and he truly did represent the Christendom and the people of Ifelodun like a patriot that he was.

“His passage is yet a reminder that death is inevitable. We pray the Almighty God to repose his gentle soul and comfort the family he left behind, including the Christian community in Kwara State,” Ajakaye quoted the governor as saying in the statement.