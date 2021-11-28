The Kwara State government has warned fish farmers in the state against polluting water in their areas of operations.

The government warned that it would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on erring fish farmers.

The general manager of Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency(KWEPA), Alhaji Sa’ad Dan-Musa, gave the warning on behalf of the state government during a meeting with a delegation of fish farmers in Ilorin.

Dan- Musa told the fish farmers that the government would not tolerate anything that endangers the lives of residents of the state.

He told the farmers that obtaining the environmental management permit before fishery activities commence, was compulsory as it ensured that the location of the farm is not detrimental to the health of residents, and also to ensure that all environmental regulations on fish farming are duly followed.

In his remarks, the Head of Department, Laboratory, Mr Hassan Likpata, told the farmers that treating the effluent before releasing it back into the river was non- negotiable.

He charged the farmers to comply with the use of blue tank method which he said was a proven and effective way of treating effluents.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Onaeko Ayo, had appreciated the efforts of KWEPA in ensuring standards, assuring the agency of the cooperation of fish farmers on regulatory issues.