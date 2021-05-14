BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN |



Kwara State government has unveiled plans to support young entrepreneurs in the state with interest-free loans.

The scheme is aimed at raising a new generation of successful young men and women.

The acting general manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Mohammed Brimah, said Kwapreneur is open to Kwarans with viable and scalable business ideas who are not more than 35 years old.

Brimah said registration for the scheme is opened through http://www.Kwapreneurs.com.

“The first phase of the programme targets at least 300 youngsters with viable business proposals, the statement said, adding that at least 1,200 young people will benefit from the initiative over the next four years.

“The successful applicants will be trained and supported with interest free loans ranging from N350,000 to N3,000,000 each, depending on the scale of their proposed businesses,” he stated.

Brimah said, “Young people are to the nation what the heart is to the body. Kwara under this administration believes in the talent and industry of her youths. To hasten economic development, we need them to become employers of labour. This is why we are to support young people with visionary ideas with interest-free loans for their businesses.

“The application process will be in stages, including idea pitching and presentations, and training on business development before receiving funds.

“The youth-oriented programmes under KWASSIP are numerous. We have previously organised training for about 15,000 youths in basic digital skills, while we are looking to hit the 30, 000 mark in the next two years. Kwapreneur is also a sub-programme under K-Power – a component for youth engagement and development.

“The programme will give successful applicants between N350,000 and N3,000,000 interest-free, while looking to equip them with skills, knowledge, and opportunities to become sustainably empowered in society.