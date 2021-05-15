ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The chairperson of llorin East local government area of Kwara State, Hajia Ramat Seriki, said she will adopt a new born baby abandoned at the entrance of the council secretariat in Oke-Oyi, Ilorin, Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that some residents of Oke-Oyi and staff of the council discovered the new born baby girl laid on a piece of cloth at the entrance of the secretariat.

The council chairperson, however, took the abandoned baby to the Motherless Babies Home in Ilorin, the state capital

Hajia Seriki described the action of the unidentified mother of the abandoned baby as callous, barbaric and unacceptable.

She said all efforts to identify the mother of the abandoned baby were futile, adding that she will adopt the baby if the yet-to-be-identified biological mother refuses to show up.

“I am fully ready to adopt the baby by signing all necessary documents if nobody claims her within the next three months,’’ Seriki said.