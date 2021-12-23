Kwara State government has announced its resolve to name the ongoing Tanke bridge project in Ilorin, the state capital after the late Gen. Tunde Idiagbon.

The government said it was in honour of the late Idiagbon’s memory and contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to minister of Works and Transport, Mr Sam Onile, the government dismissed the rumours that work had stopped on the project because of a legal case instituted by the NNPC against the state.

He said, “Such a claim is a figment of the imagination of those peddling it,” adding that the ongoing erection of safety signs at the construction site gives a lie to the claim that the project has been stopped.

“In his avowed promise to not only restore the glory of Kwara State but to also honour its shining lights who made the state proud at various times, His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved that the bridge be named after the late General Idiagbon.”

This has already been communicated to the family ahead of the release of the architectural drawing of the project,” Onile stated.

