The Kwara State Police Command has faulted an online media report (not in LEADERSHIP) which described Kwara State as a ‘haven of kidnappers’.

It insisted that Kwara remains about the safest state in the country as attested to by the Inspector General of Police during his recent visit to Ilorin, the state capital.

The police noted that the online medium based its conclusion on the basis of a few isolated but unfortunate abduction cases.

“The profiling, especially the headline, is baseless and against the interest of the general public,” the police said in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi.

The statement reads in part :” While the security community in full support of the state government continue to work together to curtail breaches which are sadly of the copycat syndrome, it is dangerous for anyone to hide under the unfortunate situation to undermine the effort of the police by unnecessarily tagging the state as a haven for kidnappers.

Everyone has a duty to promote public order and avoid statements that could create unnecessary apprehension in the minds of the citizens.

“It will do everyone especially some unsuspecting members of the media a lot of good to avoid unknowingly giving cheap publicity to criminals whose major oxygen is undue media attention and lionization of their antics.

“Kwara remains about the safest state in the country as confirmed by the IGP during his recent visit to Kwara State. Notwithstanding, the command remains alert at all times in addressing any unfortunate incident with credible intelligence and resolute policing methods.

“The police, and the security community in the state will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the supportive state government, to ensure that criminal gangs do not have a toehold in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo wishes to advise members of the public to ignore the news which at best is alarming in nature and continue to work with the police and other sister agencies to keep Kwara State safe and secured at all times.”