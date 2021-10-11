A Kwara State government’s delegation has visited the Arabic school where students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged misbehaviour.

The team’s members were the commissioner for education and human capital development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the special assistant to the governor on religion (Islam) Alhaji Isiaka Danmaigoro, Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University and chief press secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The team was joined by the divisional police officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama and a representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Parati AbdulHameed.

The visitors listened to the authorities of the school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the incident.

After hearing from all the parties, the government frowned at the harsh beating seen in the footage.

The commissioner for education (Kawau), in a statement, said, “Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage. The government appeals for calm while the committee does its work and submits a report for further action.”

“The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team,” she said.