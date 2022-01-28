Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a five-person enforcement committee to sanitise the indiscriminate disposal of waste within the Ilorin metropolis.

The committee, chaired by retired Air Vice Marshal Ishaq Balogun, will work with existing structures in the Ministry of Environment and some adhoc bodies to ensure that the state capital is clean in a bid to guarantee public health.

Other members of the five-person committee are: retired Col. Kayode Umar; Navy Captain Ayodele Olowolagba; general manager of Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Alh. Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-musa and Gabriel Towoju as secretary.

“The committee will work with various stakeholders, including community leaders, to ensure that waste disposal is properly done and the environment is kept clean at all times,” the governor’s chief press secretary, Radius Ajakaye said in a statement.

