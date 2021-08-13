Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged successful entrepreneurs, scholars, opinion moulders and other key stakeholders to offer support and mentorship to young people with a view to raising a new generation of great leaders.

AbdulRazaq made the call at the Peace and Youths Development Summit/TheWriteUp 2021 Grand Finale held at Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete.

He said the future of the society rests on the quality of young people they are able to raise, noting that the brighter the future of the young people, the brighter the future of Nigeria.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor said his administration is biased in favour of raising quality Kwara youths who would stand shoulder to shoulder with their contemporaries worldwide.

He said this begins with offering quality basic education to give the Kwara child a fair opportunity to compete.

The governor also congratulated the young people on the International Youth Day which coincides with the event and appealed to the youths to reflect on the present and the future and then make the best decisions for posterity.

AbdulRazaq also commended the management and the entire KWASU community for providing the right environment for such an initiative.