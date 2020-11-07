Kwara government says two more persons have tested positive to Coronavirus in the state, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,079.

Spokesman of the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday in Ilorin.

He stated that out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,028 patients were treated and discharged, while 27 patients lost their lives to the virus.

“As at Friday, the number of active cases was 24. 1,028 patients had earlier been treated and discharged while 27 deaths were recorded,’’ he explained. (NAN)