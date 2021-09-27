Kwara State government has released fund for the screening and selection of 7,878 potential beneficiaries of the FADAMA NG-CARES – Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus.

The 7,878 beneficiaries will participate in the first phase of the federal government- backed project. The fund released by the state government will also be used for the preparation of Community Action Recovery Plans (CARPs) for the community farmers’ associations in the concerned local government areas.

Project coordinator, Kwara State FADAMA NG-CARES, Dr Busari Isiaka, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Busari recalled that an earlier tranche of fund released by the state government in respect of the project was used to carry out preparatory activities which included sensitisation of stakeholders across the 16 local government areas in the state.

“The platform also used the fund to carry out Preliminary Participatory Rural Appraisal (PPRA), train Community Facilitators on the preparation of CARPs, hold a pre-bid conference for Service Providers on community-based procurement, repair two (2 Nos) decrepit Hilux Vehicles, overhaul 1 No 30 KVA Diesel Generator, rehabilitate three (3 Nos) blocks of office accommodation and maintain office runnings and operations”, he explained.

While assuring the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the people of the state of judicious use of the fund, Busari stated that:” Kwara State government is tremendously committed to cushioning the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has caused on the people especially the poor and vulnerable in the state.”

He added that the FADAMA NG-CARES project is an agricultural intervention meant to give stimulus to the target people.