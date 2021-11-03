Residents of Ilorin, Kwara State are now turning to the consumption of cow skin, popularly called ‘ponmo.’

LEADERSHIP findings showed that the residents’ new found love for ‘ponmo’ is due to the increase in the prices of meat and fish in the markets.

Most housewives who spoke with LEADERSHIP confirmed that they now buy more ‘ponmo’ to at least put something on the food for their family members.

They lamented the hike in the prices of meat and fish in all the major markets in the state capital.

A housewife, Hajiya Bolatito Atanda said, “ I used to book N1,500 for fish and meat. I don’t even go for ‘ponmo’ because I do buy meat with skin and it will last for three days. But, nowadays, I go for more of ponmo and little of fish and meat.”

A food vendor, Mrs Comfort Isaac, said her customers ordered more of ponmo than meat and fish, adding that:” If my customers ordered for food, they will rather demand for two ponmo and one meat or two ponmo and one fish because the ponmo is cheaper.”

Another housewife, Mrs Latifat Baruba, said,” As you can see, I have budgeted N2000 for ponmo and I will keep it in my fridge. Although as the ponmo sellers noticed that more people are consuming ponmo, they have also reduced its size, yet it’s affordable than meat and fish.”

The chief medical director of Sabo-Oke Medical Centre, Ilorin, Dr Ola Abideen said the adults would not lose anything from non-consumption of meat and fish.

He said consumption of ponmo also aids the treatment of diseases like diabetes and hypertension, adding that: “ Ponmo is good for the body because it has no cholesterol and it’s good as a common treatment of diseases like diabetes and hypertension”.