Senator representing Kwara North at the National Assembly, Sadiq Umar has organised empowerment programme for farmers and herders so as to foster unity among them.

The lawmaker distributed antibiotics, vaccines and deworming medication for 1000 cattle and other animals to herdsmen in Kaiama, Baruten, Edu, Patigi and Moro local government areas of the state.

He equally distributed pesticides, herbicides and fertiliser to farmers in the five local government areas. Umar, also awarded scholarship to 105 undergraduates, Masters and PhD degrees students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq noted that Kwara north is the critical food supplier of the state and some neighbouring states.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor advised the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to ensure that they use the chemicals and fertiliser properly for a bountiful harvest.

“We thank you for helping Kwara State government because it cannot do it alone. We encourage other Senators, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly members to emulate this gesture in order to reduce poverty,” AbdulRazaq stated.

AbdulRazaq noted that education is the bedrock of individuals and societal development, adding that no individual or society could make tangible progress without quality education.

He said education is pivotal in every sector of the nation’s life, including agriculture, adding that: “In recognition of this, the government has prioritised the empowerment of farmers with necessary skills and support.”