The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist and BUA Group founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced that it is expanding its 2021 programme with a N10 billion grant towards healthcare interventions in four states – Ogun, Sokoto, Kwara and Edo states.

This was made known in an announcement by the initiative.

Speaking on the new grant, Ubon Udoh, managing director of ASR Africa, said: “Since the inception of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative and its 100million dollars Africa Fund for Social Development, we have identified key development needs in healthcare, education and social development within Nigeria and the African continent at large, and commenced implementation of some of these projects. In addition to this and based on our sub-national healthcare needs assessment, ASR Africa has now decided to commit 2.5billion naira each to four states within Nigeria – Ogun, Kwara, Sokoto and Edo States.”

According to him, this expanded grant will be dedicated towards healthcare interventions from maternal and child health to health infrastructure, capacity development amongst others.

“We will develop mutual accountability frameworks with the state implementation teams after which fifty per cent of the grant will be disbursed immediately to commence implementation of the projects. The remaining fifty per cent will be released in line with agreed delivery milestones” Ubon added

Established in 2021, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the health, education and social development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year.