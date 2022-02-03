Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the administration would make a strong push for the establishment of Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School to complement the existing basic classes in the state.

He also said the government is seeking the extension of the current Air Force architecture, such as its training infrastructure, in the state so that more of its aircrafts and activities will take place in the state.

The governor spoke when he received the new Commander of 303 Medium Airlift Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Garba Ibrahim Jibia and his team in Government House Ilorin.

“Efforts are also being made to strengthen the International Aviation College Ilorin through renewal of the technical partnership between the state and the Air Force authority, ‘’ the governor added, saying the school requires training aircrafts and other technical support from the military arm.

“The Aviation College now has at least 60 students, up from the paltry five that the administration inherited in the school, “ AbdulRazaq added.

The governor appreciated the Air Force for its significant contributions to national security, especially its roles in maintaining peace and order in Kwara alongside other security agencies.

He also lauded the federal government for considering the state with the new Air Force commander, who he described as highly experienced.

AbdulRazaq specifically commended President Muhammadu Buhari for up scaling the country’s military capacity with modern armaments, including the newly procured Tucano fighter jets.

Air Commodore Garba Ibrahim Jibia, the Commander 303 MAG of Nigerian Air force, said the visit was to reassure the governor of their readiness to support the administration’s vision of maintaining peace that Kwara is known for.