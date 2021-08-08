The Kwara State government has warned hotel owners in the state to desist from harbouring criminals, drug addicts or allow any form of immoral activities such as nude parties in their premises.

This is just as the state government commended the hoteliers for providing job opportunities for the people of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat AbdulRahaman, gave the warning when she visited some hospitality outfits in Ilorin, the state capital.

She warned that any business organisation found indulging in harbouring criminals or promoting immoral activities will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Hajia AbdulRahaman also appealed to the hoteliers to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Permanent Secretary also praised the Governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration for being supportive of the hoteliers in a bid to add values to the hospitality industry and create employment opportunities for the people.

She said government will continue to compliment the efforts of the hoteliers in creating job opportunities for the youths in order to reduce unemployment rate in the state.