Ahead of the commencement of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week, the GMD/CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, has advocated for the consideration of what he calls “energy justice” in the implementation of energy transition for developing nations.

Discussions on countries transiting to less carbon-intensive energy sources have been gaining momentum in the last few years, with global leaders calling for a shift away from fossil fuels as a critical action towards tackling climate crisis.

Speaking at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja where he was a special guest of honour, Mallam Kyari said wholesale execution of energy transition without regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations.

Kyari, while delivering a paper titled: “Insecurity as it Affects the Oil and Gas Sector” maintained that his concept of energy justice was to allow each country, especially developing nations, to progress at their own pace while leveraging on their hydrocarbon resources for a smooth transition to Net Zero by 2050.

He said; “Talking about energy transition, it is my very well-considered view that there must be energy justice, which means that countries should develop at their own pace while taking into consideration the realities that they face.”

He said nations should be allowed to transit on the basis of their contributions to the carbon emission to the point that ultimately, there will be justice for all by 2050.

He said, “Energy justice would ensure that as we transit, we are allowed to develop at a pace and in a manner that is just.”

The NNPC helmsman also urged the media industry and other stakeholders to champion the cause of energy justice in the global quest for cleaner energy, stressing that gas development remained the only option for Nigeria to achieve energy transition.

Speaking on NNPC’s refineries and the role they play in ensuring energy security for the country, he said NNPC management under his leadership was keen on changing the narrative and getting the refineries back on stream by taking advantage of the free-hand given to the management by President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing.