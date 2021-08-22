Special adviser to Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Dr. Muhammadu Ishiyaku, has said failure to demonstrate political will by the past administration to address issues bedeviling the state made development partners to shun the state.

But he noted that the incumbent governor had turned the table around, resulting in the return of partners.

Speaking with newsmen in Gombe yesterday, he said the departure of development partners, especially foreign donors from the state was as a result of maladministration and lack of economic policies by the past administration which should have taken the state to greater heights.

Ishiyaku said major partners were however returning to the state for assistance, sponsorship of programnes and encouraging the state in many projects and programmes.

Recently, at the launch of 10-year development programme for the state (DEVAGOM), the World Bank, United Nations and UNICEF among others were observed playing prominent roles.

He further noted that the absence of development partners during the past administration was one of the problems Governor Inuwa Yahaya inherited on assuming office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishiyaku said: “It was rough and dim at the beginning of this government but the dexterity and determination of the governor turned things round.

“We didn’t meet development partners on ground, we were merely struggling on the federal government’s monthly allocations.

“Development partners have left before we came on board.

“The World Bank and USAID have returned, the UNFPA is planning to come to Gombe after many years of departure.

“They all left because government was not demonstrating the political will we are now demonstrating. From 2020, more development partners are coming to Gombe.”

He lamented lack of resources, cut in gestures by the development partners and constrained environment as major challenges hampering democratic service delivery to the citizenry.

The special adviser noted that the partners had reduced financial sponsorship to the state, adding, “We have to source more financial resources from other sources.”