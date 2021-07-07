Lafarge Africa Plc has promised to continue to invest in Nigeria and forge alliances with federal government agencies.

The chairman of Lafarge Africa, Prince Adebode Adefioye, recently led other board members on a courtesy visit to engage with key government stakeholders in different federal ministries to share updates on Lafarge Africa’s investments in Nigeria and to also seek areas of collaboration.

Speaking, Adefioye said that Lafarge is mindful of economic growth and creates employment so that Nigerians can lead a better life.

According to him, “we care for people and continue to operate in an environmentally friendly manner. We remain committed to our stakeholders which include our employees, customers, contractors, suppliers and the communities in which we operate.

The country chief executive officer of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, maintained that the company has been in Nigeria for the last 60 years and has invested over 12 million CHF over the past four years in alternative fuel projects.

He further stated the company aims to look for areas of partnership in alignment with the social and economic development objectives of the federal government especially in the area of the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola thanked the Lafarge team for their contributions towards infrastructure growth in Nigeria and called for more collaborations with the ministry leading to sustainable results.

In addition, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, expressed his gratitude towards the company for their efforts to increase their production capacity and assured of the government’s support.

Also, the minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood thanked the company for their contributions over the years in preventing, reducing and controlling adverse environmental impacts within the company’s operations and called for more collaboration with the company and other private organisations.

In a related development, the minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola acknowledged the pedigree of Lafarge Africa as the pioneer cement manufacturing company in Nigeria whose products remain the bedrock to the construction of legacy infrastructure across the country.