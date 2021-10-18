Lafarge Africa Plc has launched its Diamond Club, an exclusive club created to reward and recognise its trade partners who have consistently delivered big volumes of the company’s products to customers and end-users.

The launch of the Lafarge Africa Diamond Club coincided with the 2021 customer service week with the theme ‘The Power of Service’.

The Lafarge Africa Diamond Club is exclusive to customers and trade partners designed and structured with tools and benefits that will boost customers’ efficiency.

Speaking, the chairman of Lafarge Africa, Prince Adebode Adefioye, restated the company’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable building solutions.

According to him, Lafarge Africa is committed to innovative and sustainable building solutions. Innovation and sustainability being at the heart of what we do drives our commitment to our stakeholders and our customers who are our partners.

Also, chief executive officer of Lafarge, Khaled El Dokani stated: “The Diamond Club which we are launching today is our way of showing our appreciation whilst deepening the partnership that has enabled us to reach and serve our customers with great efficiency.”

He added: “For us at Lafarge Africa, our commitment goes beyond the numbers and making a profit. Our commitment to our stakeholders is to deliver our products and services in a manner that builds progress for people and the planet.”

To achieve this commitment, we need the right partners by our side. You have been with us through this journey.