LafargeHolcim said its Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals.

The transaction closed earlier than expected due to smooth collaboration with Bridgestone and all 1,900 employees will be joining LafargeHolcim.

The CEO of LafargeHolcim, Jan Jenisch, said, “I warmly welcome the Firestone Building Products team into the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we will lead this iconic company’s next era of growth to become the global leader in flat roofing systems.”

Jenisch noted further that, “I am excited about the strong growth prospects. With its leading roofing systems, Firestone Building Products makes us a partner of choice from rooftop to foundation. This truly is a milestone for LafargeHolcim as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.”

President of Firestone Building Products, Taylor Cole, said, “Today opens an exciting new era in Firestone Building Products’ rich history. The Firestone Building Products team is thrilled to join the LafargeHolcim family.”

Firestone Building Products is the market leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions in the United States with net sales above $1.8 billion in 2020, 15 manufacturing facilities, 1,800 distribution points and three R&D laboratories.