Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said the state government’s comprehensive policy of integrated transport system for the state has paid off, saying the Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFerry) moved 500,000 passengers in one year.

The governor who revealed this while commissioning seven new high capacity boats and launch of Cowry Cards for water transportation in Lagos said the procurement of the new high capacity boats was in fulfillment of his administration’s promise to double the number of boats in the fleet of LAGFerry.

Sanwo-Olu represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said, “We are also launching the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for our multimodal transportation system, which I am happy to note, is gradually taking shape as we have commenced the integration of our rail lines, bus terminals and waterways.

“I am pleased to inform you that we are already witnessing positive outcomes from our investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation.

“In the last one year, LAGFerry has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways including the Super Eagles who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match.”

Earlier, the managing director, chief executive officer of LAGFerry Abduloulbaq Ladi Balogun applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for the fulfilment of the promise made in February last year during the launch of LAGFERRY operation and commissioning of seven new boats to double its fleet in the shortest time possible.

He said,” Today we have in our fleet 20 boats including one barge and one utility boat. This is the first time ever that a sub-national government will be having a record 20 boats in its fleet.’’