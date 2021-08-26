BY ANDREW OJIEZEL, Lagos

Lagos State commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, has said the primary objective of the state’s agric revolution is to make the state investors haven.

She said Lagos State is working towards attaining food security, adding that the horizon is very promising with agriculture as one of the driving forces to reposition Lagos as an investment destination of the nation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Lagos APPEALS Project Women and Youth Empowerment Programme for Persons Leaving with Disability and Special Needs held at the Agriculture Training Institute, Araga in Epe, Lagos, Olusanya said the government of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu wants to change the narrative of the people leaving with disability and that is why the state is ensuring that nobody is left behind in the scheme of things.

She said: “It is pertinent to note that the present administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is exploring and investing in the use of technology to create competitive advantage in ensuring that Lagos attains a 21st Century economy. Gone are the days of our forefathers when agriculture depended solely on cutlasses, hoes and nature.

“As little as our land is, we want to produce significantly more crops per acre, improve quantity and quality of produce, mitigate against risks and secure the environment. This is one of the mandates of the APPEALS Project; to ensure that climate smart and nutrition sensitive technologies are introduced and adopted by farmers in the state.”

Olusanya implored all the graduands to access the grant element of the APPEALS Project by developing viable investment plans that will not just make them agripreneurs but also employers of labour.

Also speaking at the event Lagos State Project Coordinator of APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, said People With Disability and Special Needs should not see their physical challenge as hindrance to their success in life.

She said by applying what the graduands have learnt through the training facilitated by the Lagos APPEALS Project, they can also become employers of labour and agripreneurs rather than depending on families for sustenance

For the national project coordinator, APPEALS Project, Mr. Mohammed Sani Jobdi, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the entire State Executive Council must be commended for their commitment to the APPEALS Project in Lagos State.

He said Lagos State has been outstanding by increasing the slots for PWDs beyond the stipulated five per cent in the APPEALS Project and therefore urged the 165 graduates to make good use of all they learned during their training.

The 165 graduates trained by Lagos APPEALS comprised six clusters – blind, deaf, physical challenge, albino, dwarf and cerebral palsy.