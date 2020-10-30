The Lagos State government has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday 2nd November, with borders in public schools set for Sunday, 1st of the same month.

The state’s commissioner for education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo who disclosed this yesterday said, “We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

In a released statement by the Head, public affairs of the state’s the education ministry, Kayode Abayomi, the commissioner bemoaned that with the unprecedented events that have happened this year, regrettably leading to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children, it is her hope and prayer that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar.

Adefisayo, however, stressed that the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

She, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.