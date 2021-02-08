BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated the need for State Police, saying the recently constituted community police could not take the place of state police.

The House therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitution that would enshrine state police.

The motion to this effect was moved by the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa during plenary, which was resoundingly supported by all members present through a voice vote.

According to him, “I have noticed an increase in the number of calls for State Police, former President (Obasanjo) also joined the train, requesting for State Police. It gladdens my heart, I was just smiling when I read it on the pages of newspapers.

“This House has always been in the forefront of calls for State Police right from the 4th Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth.

“We are not going to stop until we have a constitution that talks about federalism to have State Police. We must latch on this opportunity.

“The community police initiated a few months ago is not good enough. It is my sincere pleasure to call again on the President and the National Assembly on the need for State Police,” the Speaker said.

He therefore directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafekan to write Mr President and the National Assembly on the resolution of the House.