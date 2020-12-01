BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The bill seeking to establish Lagos State Domestic Violence Sexual Harassment Agency has gone through second reading in the Lagos State House of Assembly with members taking their turns to condemn the menace and perpetrators.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that the bill seeks to address the issue of increasing cases of domestic violence and sexual violence and make sure laws are put in place to ensure the culprits are prosecuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined the committee on Poverty Alleviation and Women Affairs to look at the provisions existing laws on domestic violence and sexual harassment properly so as to avoid duplication.

Obasa also urged the committee to rub minds and liaise with Non Governmental Organizations (NGOS) and other relevant agencies on counseling, adding that the bill should not only address issues about rights of victims and prosecution of perpetrators but also cause of violence and counseling.

Advertisements

Hon Mojisola Alli Macaulay in her remarks spoke about access of victims to medical treatment as well as protection of victims from stigmatization and stigmatization.

She added that the bill will reinstate sanity and make the minds of people to be stable.

Advertisements





Hon. Adams Noheem noted that the cases of domestic violence and sexual harassment have been devastating adding that the cases are under reported due to stigmatization.

According to him, the National Bureau for Statistics data shows t that they have about 4,436 cases of domestic violence and sexual harassment, saying only half were prosecuted.