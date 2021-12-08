Lagos State chief coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada, yesterday invited the family of Sylvester Omoroni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki who died last week after being allegedly beaten by some schoolmates, to a preliminary meeting ahead of the requested inquest.

The chief coroner extended the invitation to the family in a letter dated December 7, 2021 and addressed to their lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

The letter, which was signed on behalf of Justice Dada by the coroner for Epe district of the state, Mikail Kadiri, fixed the meeting for 11a.m. at the Magistrate Court No. 4, Chambers of the Coroner, Epe District on December 15.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the deceased family had demanded that a coroner Inquest be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death of their son in a letter written by Falana.

The letter was signed by Taiwo Olawanle, a lawyer in the Femi Falana’s law firm.

The letter reads: “We have been briefed by the family of Sylvester Omoroni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group;

Given the needless death of Sylvester Omoroni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy.

“And make appropriate recommendations pursuant to section 15 of Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner’s District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural, or suspicious situation.

“We hereby request your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this death at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State and we are confident that your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”