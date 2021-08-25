Lagos State commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state now stands at 70,729.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi yesterday when he gave the state’s COVID-19 update for August 22.

He said that 2,009 tests were conducted on the reported date, of which 166 new infections were confirmed in the state.

According to him, the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 70,729.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic, was 664, 835.

According to him, 4,721 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered, have also been discharged from the state’s care centres.