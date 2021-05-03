BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, has read riot acts to criminal elements in the state, saying there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state.

The commissioner dangled the axe while showcasing the achievements of the command within the last few weeks in Lagos state.

He stated that the crime situation in the state has generally come down saying the command has improved on the security network of Lagos State.

“Most of the hoodlums, cultists and miscreants who terrorized the state have been arrested and prosecuted while many of their leftovers are being kept at bay.

Odumosu noted that this was made possible because of the Lagos State new law on AntiCultism which prescribes 25 years of imprisonment for cultists as well as punishment for whoever that serves as accessory before and after the fact to any cult member.

He said the law was also prescribes 15 years imprisonment for anybody whose property be it house (landlord), event centre, recreational centre, bar, vehicle etc is used to aid or facilitate any cult related activities.

and two years imprisonment for parents of any cult member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos police boss stressed that, within the last two days, it has been brought to the notice of the Command the publication that is making rounds on the social media on the purported increase in traffic robbery incidents in the state.