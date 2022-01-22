With the COVID-19 cases dropping to 1.9 per cent, the Lagos State government has declared the fourth wave of the pandemic over in the state.

The state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle, said as at January 20, 2022, COVID-19 case positivity dropped to 1.9 per cent, compared to 9.8 per cent recorded as at January 8, 2022.

Abayomi also disclosed that bed capacity utilisation has dropped to two per cent while fatality rate stands at 0.71 per cent.

He, however, urged Lagosians to get vaccinated, to enable the state achieve herd immunity and to follow strictly the non-pharmaceutical measures like frequent hand washing, wearing of nose mask and social distancing, among other measures.

He said, “We don’t want people to get sick and die as a result of the virus. If you contract the COVID-19 virus, the vaccine prevents you from getting critically ill to dying from the virus. We have started giving out the booster dose. I will advise residents living in Lagos to go to any of the vaccination sites to get their jab.”

