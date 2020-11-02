BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos’ chapter has urged the Federal High Court sitting in the state to dismiss a suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to disqualify its candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru.

APC in its preliminary objection insisted that the suit is incompetent, discloses no reasonable cause of action” and that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear and determine it.

The bye-election was called by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, reportedly following complications from the Coronavirus.

However, the PDP and its candidate in the poll, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who are first and second plaintiffs respectively are challenging the eligibility of Abiru to contest the election.

INEC, Abiru and the APC are the first to third defendants respectively in the suit marked, FHC/L/CS/1361/2020.

The PDP and Gbadamosi are asking the court to disqualify Abiru on the grounds that he allegedly has two Permanent Voters cards, and that he is neither from nor registered to vote in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

The bye-election, scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed by INEC following the near nationwide #EndSARS protests. A new date is yet to be fixed.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, counsel to the APC, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) urged Justice Chuka Obiozor to dismiss the suit on the ground that it was statute barred.

Pinheiro told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit and preliminary objection establishing that the case is statute barred.

According to averments in the defendants’ preliminary objection, by virtue of Section 285 (9) of the Constitution, every pre-election matter ought to be commenced within 14 days of the date of the occurrence of the event or action complained about.

The defendants contended that the acts complained of in the suit all occurred on or before September 11th, over the period of 14 days prior to the commencement of the suit.

“Having not commenced this suit within 14 days of the occurrence of the actions complained of, this suit is statute barred,” the lawyer argued.

They further submitted that Abiru’s residency or indigene status were not recognized grounds upon which he could be disqualified from contesting an election.

In another instance, they canvassed the point that, “The mode and manner in which a grievance regarding double voter registration can be ventilated have been well captured in the Electoral Act to be by a criminal charge.”

He prayed for an order staying the hearing of any other application pending the determination of the notice of preliminary objection and an order striking out and/or dismissing the instant suit for want of jurisdiction.”

Reacting to the objection, PDP counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) informed the court that he had filed an Originating Motion but needed to file a response to the defendant’s preliminary objection.

Based on the development, Justice Obiozor adjourned further proceedings till November 16.