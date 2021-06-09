The Lagos State government has fined 27 private schools N500,000 each, totalling N13.5 million payable to the state government’s coffers, as punishment for various examination malpractices during the year 2020 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The government through its education ministry’s Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) made the decision following its conclusion of investigations, having set up two separate panels of enquiry to investigate the indictment by the examination body and 19 other schools for allegation of involvement in examination malpractices and document falsification during the year 2020 SSCE and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted by the state government for the junior secondary school 3 (JSS3) students.

The state government in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs, OEQA, Olaniran Emmanuel explained that the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, led one panel that investigated 27 schools, while the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, headed the panel where 19 schools were investigated.

Olaniran said that while letters of advice and warning were issued to some of the schools, others were told to pay undisclosed fines as a punishment.