Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, has said the service has responded to 1089 fire incidents between January and November, 2021 and saved property worth N10. 89 billion in the process.

Adeseye disclosed this while speaking yesterday at this year’s annual Fire Evacuation Drill with the theme, ‘Sustaining Lagos Economy through fire prevention’ for public servants held at the Chief of Staff to Lagos State governor’s office, Alausa, lkeja, Lagos.

She explained that the simulated fire exit drill was to ensure effective and efficient use of the fire devices installed in buildings in the case of emergency.

Adeseye stressed the need for workplace safety as the key to business continuity and disaster-risk prevention, asserting that all government officers must ensure that the minimum safety standards are observed in all government facilities.

Noting that the number of disasters recorded during the year was lesser than statistics of the previous year, the Fire Service boss stressed the need for Lagos, being the commercial nerve centre of the country to record lesser fire incidents.

Commenting on this year’s annual fire evacuation drill held at Lagos Deputy governor’s office, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, noted that the exercise commenced simultaneously at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Ministry of Justice, Public Service Office as well as the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

He emphasised that the safety of lives and property remains one of the focal points of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, urging all officers to get familiar with all the techniques provided by fire officers during the fire drill in their various establishments.