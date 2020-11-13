By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja |

The Lagos State government has been dragged before a Federal High Court to disband the Judicial Panel Of Inquiry and Restitution For Victims Of SARS Related Abuses In Lagos State and Lekki Toll Gate Incident

The plaintiffs in the case, Adekunle Augustine and Semion Akogwu, prayed the court to disband the panel on the ground that the Lagos State governor, being a party in the matter, did not exercise his power in the interest of the by setting up the panel.

The plaintiffs are praying the court to make a declaration that the Lagos State governor, being a party cannot set up a panel to investigate itself and the outcome of the panel will be in favour of the state.

The plaintiffs averred that he who pays the piper dictates the tune.

Apart from the judicial panel of inquiry, other defendants in the suit are, the governor Of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi and the Attorney-General of the state who are 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

The chairman of the panel is listed as the 2nd respondent in the case dated November 11, 2020, and filed at a Lagos federal high court with suit number FHC/L/CS/1572/20.